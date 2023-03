COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Alabama legislature has begun work in the 2023 session in Montgomery.

This week, Rep. Chris Blackshear who represents parts of Russell and Lee counties, sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams to talk about the recently completed special session and the regular session that is underway.

The legislature has completed four of the mandatory 30 days. They will resume in early April after taking next week off for spring break.