COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The top general officer in the U.S. Army visited Fort Benning and Columbus last week.

Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James C. McConville was one of the featured speakers at the Warfighter Conference on post Tuesday morning. Later in the day, he had lunch in downtown Columbus with community leaders from across the Chattahoochee Valley.

After that lunch, Gen. McConville sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams for an exclusive interview.

McConville said that 83 percent of those joining the Army have a family member in the service. 44 percent come out of high schools that have Junior ROTC programs.

Here’s what Gen. McConville had to say about Columbus and its ties to Fort Benning. We’ll also hear from interim CSU president Dr. John Fuchko …

“Having commanded in a community similar to Columbus, it’s like you are the home-town team,” McConville told WRBL. “And the soldiers, the families, the civilians who work on post really appreciate being embraced by the community. And this is one community that really embraces Fort Benning.”

Dr. John Fuchko III, the interim president of Columbus State University and a colonel in the Georgia Army National Guard, welcomed Gen. McConville’s visit and willingness to listen to leaders across the community.

“Being able to understand the challenges they are facing across the Army and how we may be a part of that solution was a welcomed opportunity,” Fuchko said.