COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Southern writer William Rawlings set about to write a “factual account” of the horrific events that gripped Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978.

A serial killer was loose in the city, raping, then strangling elderly women in the Midtown area. There were seven victims.

Carlton Gary, a loner, and career criminal was arrested six years later and convicted of three of the seven murders. He was sentenced to die. After a 32-year appeal process, he was executed in 2018.

Here is a link to The Chuck Williams Show, a podcast that explores the book in detail with Rawlings and Superior Court Judge Bill Smith, who was the district attorney and prosecuted Gary. Click on this link.