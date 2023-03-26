COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Piedmont Columbus Regional plans to activate the old Doctors Hospital building into the Chattahoochee Valley’s only free-standing Children’s Hospital.

The facility will be named the Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital. Bill Amos and his brothers, John and Paul, built Aflac into an international insurance company.

This nearly $30-million project is made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Bettye and Cecil Cheves family, according to a Piedmont news release. Bill and Olivia Amos were Bettye’s parents.

The Cheves and Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams to talk about the project.

Here’s that conversation.