COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Steve Craft has been an attorney for nearly 30 years and at the end of the month, he will retire from his job as the chief deputy public defender for the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

A Columbus Police officer early in his career, Craft has seen how crime in Columbus has evolved. He’s had a front-row seat for nearly four decades.

He talks candidly with WRBL’s Chuck Williams about the issues, as he sees them, and the solutions, as he sees them.

Craft, a Columbus native, also talks about what he will miss, and won’t miss, in retirement.