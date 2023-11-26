COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –– Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson sits down with WRBL for this week’s edition of the Sunday Conversation.

Henderson is in his second term at the helm of the second-largest city in Georgia. He talks to WRBL’s Chuck Williams about the momentum the city is establishing on the economic development front. This includes how tourism is becoming a bigger slice of the economic development and jobs pie.

Henderson also talks about the challenges — crime and figuring out how to build a new $200 million judicial center.

On the crime front, he talks about a recent guilty verdict in a high-profile gang and murder case and what message that verdict sends.

He also has a news nugget about the possibility of a GBI office locating in Columbus.

