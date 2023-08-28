COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus State University will host a lecture series over the next several months talking about the Korean War and the military and economic relationships that have been built between the United States and the Republic of Korea over the last seven decades.

Dr. David Kieran, a CSU associate professor and the Col. Richard R. Hallock Distinguished Chair in Military History, along with retired Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe, special assistant to the president for military liason, talked with WRBL about the lecture series.

The first one is Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in Frank Brown Hall, located at 12th Street and Broadway in downtown Columbus. It will deal with the current state of U.S. and Korea diplomatic and military relations.

The three-person panel will include retired Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams, former commander of U.S. forces Korea; Jenny Town, senior fellow Stimson Center and director 38, North; and Frank Aum, senior expert, Northeast Aisa, U.S. Institute for Peace.

The second panel discussion will be Nov. 2 with Mitchell B. Lerner, professor of history and director of the East Asian Studies Center at Ohio State University; Clint Work, fellow and director of Academic Affairs, Korea Economic Institute of Ameria; and retired Lt. Gen. Michael A. Bills, former commander of the 8th Army.

There is a third panel set for February of next year. And a fouth and the final one in the series is still being organized.