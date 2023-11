COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus State University professor Dr. Shawn Cruzen sat down with WRBL to talk about the Coca-Cola Space Science Center and a new exhibit that has recently opened.

Cruzen is the executive director of the Space Science Center, which is located on Front Avenue in downtown Columbus. It is open to the general public.

The new exhibit is called the Guzzle Vortex.

Cruzen also talks about the Space Science Center’s role in STEM education and economic development.

Part 1

Part 2