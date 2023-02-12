COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus State University and Columbus Technical College have been exploring ways to work together.

CSU Interim President Dr. John Fuchko and Columbus Tech President Martha Ann Todd sit down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams to talk about those partnerships.

The two made a little news when they confirmed that retired Fort Benning commander Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was working with both institutions on ways to strengthen relationships with the military students and attract soldiers and their dependants to the two state institutions.

They also talked about agreements in the works to make CSU housing available to Columbus Tech students.

CSU is part of the University System of Georgia, which Columbus Tech is governed by the state Technical College System.