COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Republican Congressman Drew Ferguson was one of the first Georgia elected officials to back Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection bid.

And when Kemp was challenged by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, backed by former President Donald Trump, Ferguson remained steadfastly in Kemp’s corner.

Now, a week from the May 24th Election Day, Ferguson is blunt about the status of Perdue’s campaign.

“I believe what we are seeing right now is Republicans having a very robust debate right now,” Ferguson said during this week’s Sunday Conversation with WRBL News 3. “And what we are seeing is Gov. Kemp’s numbers skyrocketing. And, we are seeing David Perdue’s numbers go in the tank.”

Ferguson did not stop there.

“If you look at it right now, Perdue’s campaign is on life support,” Ferguson said. “And I think Gov. Kemp is trending upwardly. And it’s because he’s been a good governor.”

Several recent polls have Kemp polling over 50 percent. If he gets more than half the vote in the five-candidate race, he would avoid a June runoff.