COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week’s Sunday Conversation: is with Columbus State University’s Dr. David Kieran. He is an associate professor and the Col. Richard R. Hallock Distinguished Chair in Military History at CSU.

Kieran is a historian of war and society in contemporary U.S. culture, with a particular interest in the Vietnam War, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the organizational culture of the United States Army.

The Sunday Conversation focuses on the upcoming Iraq War symposium at National Infantry Museum. The event is scheduled for March 10, and 11. For more information or to register for the free event, click here.