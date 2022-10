ATLANTA (WRBL) — Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California was in Georgia last week attending a fund-raiser for 2nd Congressional District candidate Chris West.

West is locked in a battle with 30-year Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop.

McCarthy tells WRBL in an exclusive interview that he believes the 2nd District is in play and West has a chance to upset Bishop.

Bishop has been outspending West significantly in the runup to the Nov. 8 election.