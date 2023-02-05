LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Recovery efforts are well underway in Georgia and Troup County following a Jan. 12 tornado that did significant damage in LaGrange.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration now have disaster relief centers open LaGrange and Greenville, Ga., to assist those impacted in Troup and Meriwether counties.

This Sunday Conversation details those recovery efforts and where people can go for assistance. Chuck talked to Vivian Santos-Rodriguez, an SBA public affairs specialist, and Maria Pardon and Kevin Harker from FEMA.

Here is how you can contact FEMA.

Here is how you can contact the SBA.