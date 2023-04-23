FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) — Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard has been at the helm of Fort Benning for about nine months.

He and his Army staff are preparing for the name to be changed on May 11 to Fort Moore in honor of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife Julia. Fort Benning is one of nine Army posts removing the names of Confederate soldiers this year.

Maj. Gen. Buzzard sits down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams to talk about that name-changing process in advance of next month’s ceremony scheduled for Doughboy Stadium on the main post.

He also talks about the training that continues at Fort Benning as well as the current Russia-Ukraine war.