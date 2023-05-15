COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Technical College student Janette Velez was recently named the Georgia Technical College’s top student for 2023.

Her story is an amazing one. Born in Puerto Rico, she is married to a U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment at Fort Moore near Columbus.

After a number of starts and stops pursuing her educational goals, she enrolled at Columbus Tech where she’s working toward an associate’s degree to become an Esthetician. She talks about the struggles military spouses face and how Columbus Tech is helping her better herself.

Here’s a link to her acceptance speech for the statewide award.