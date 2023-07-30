COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department has been at the center of controversy for several years.

Former Chief Freddie Blackmon retired on April 30 with a negotiated settlement approved by the city council. The Fraternal Order of Police had been critical of department leadership. The city council recently reached a $600,000 settlement with two longtime officers who sued the department and Blackmon, claiming discriminatory promotion practices.

In mid-May Stoney Mathis was brought in to be interim chief. He was given leeway by Mayor Skip Henderson and the council to assess the department and recommend and make changes.

One of the first things he has to do is ramp up recruiting. The department should have 488 sworn officers. Currently, the force is down about 150 officers.

Recently, Mathis sat down with WRBL for a wide-ranging interview to talk about the department, the issues he’s found, and what is being done to address those issues.

This interview comes as the city has begun the process to hire a full-time chief. Mathis told WRBL he has applied for that job; and he encouraged anyone on his command staff who had an interest to apply, as well.

WRBL has recently been given access to rank-and-file officers to discuss the issues in the department and the potential fixes.