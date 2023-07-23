COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Keith McCoy will become the artistic director of the Springer Opera House in October, taking over for longtime Artistic Director Paul Pierce.

Currently, McCoy is the Springer’s associate artistic director.

A director, actor, singer, and dancer, McCoy comes into his new role with a wealth of experience in all aspects of the theater.

He recently sat down with WRBL for a Sunday Conversation. The Virginia native talks about his love for the theater and what it brings to a community.