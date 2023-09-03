COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Four years ago Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and two local congressmen — Republican Rep. Drew Ferguson and Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop — began to apply pressure on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to deal with a substandard subsidized apartment building in Columbus.

Their tour of Ralston Towers in the summer of 2019 led to HUD pulling the Section 8 vouchers for PF Holdings, a New Jersey-based company that owned the complex.

That led to residents being relocated and the building on 12th Street in downtown Columbus going into receivership.

It was a long process. And last week, it came full circle as the new owners, Atlanta-based Infinity Capital Partners, held a grand opening. The company spent $15 million to bring the once unsafe, unsanitary building back up to acceptable standards.

Henderson, Ferguson, and Bishop spoke at the ceremony. Immediately following it, they sat down with WRBL to talk about this long, painful, and necessary journey.

