COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With just more than a week before the Nov. 8 General Election, Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations talks exclusively with WRBL about what voters need to know.

There is one more week of in-person advance voting. It ends on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in Columbus. There are three Columbus advance voting sites open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between now and Nov. 4. The primary location in the City Services Center on Macon Road. There is also one at Columbus Technical College off Manchester Expressway and another at Shirley Winston Park off Steam Mill Road.

