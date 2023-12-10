COLUMBUS, Ga., (WRBL) — For nearly 25 years, Columbus resident Ken Caruthers has volunteered as a troop leader for Boy Scouts of America.

Last week, he was recognized by the Rotary Club of Columbus as the 2023 Dan Reed Award recipient. The award goes to a non-Rotarian who has exemplified selfless service and commitment to helping others.

It is named for Dan Reed, a former member of the club.

Caruthers, a native of Kansas City, sat down with WRBL for the Sunday Conversation this week to talk about service above self.

He started volunteering for the Boy Scouts in 1999 as he was transitioning out of the U.S. Army and was getting ready to retire in Columbus.

Here is that interview:

Part 1

Part 2