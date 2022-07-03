COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, Georgia (D), joins WRBL’s Chuck Williams for this week’s Sunday conversation.

In an exclusive Zoom interview, Ossoff talks about bipartisan legislation he is sponsoring in the Senate to improve healthcare and quality of life for women in the military who are having children.

The senator says there are 16,000 active-duty women who give birth each year.

This pairs with other military-centric legislation that Ossoff is pushing. He helped push a bill through the Senate that is now in the House that would assist military personnel, active duty and retired, who were exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.