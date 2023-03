COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week’s Sunday Conversation moves over into not-so rural East Alabama.

WRBL’s Chuck Williams sits down with Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland.

The town of about 5,400 people is situated between Columbus, Ga., and Opelika, Ala., on U.S. Highway 280. It’s only been a municipality for 21 years and it’s growing.

Copeland talks about that growth, the challenges and the future.