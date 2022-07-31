COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two controversial bills are now laws in Georgia, and Republican state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, supported both of them.

Robertson represents District 29 in the General Assembly. In 2019 he voted for an anti-abortion bill called the “Heartbeat Bill by its supporters. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, that Georgia bill has become law. It went into effect in July.

Robertson, a retired Muscogee County Sheriff’s major, also voted with those in his party to support a bill that allows qualified Georgia residents to legally carry a firearm in public without getting a permit to do so.