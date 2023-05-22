PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Northern California lumber company announced last week it will locate a plant in East Alabama.

This week’s Sunday Conversation explores what that announcement by Sierra Pacific Windows, a subsidiary of Sierra Pacific Industries, means for Phenix City.

We sit down with Sierra Pacific Windows President Tom Takach inside the plant on Colin Powell Parkway to talk about jobs and investment.

The company is planning to bring up to 500 jobs and invest $60 million when the plant is fully operational. Sierra Pacific has purchased the old Johnston Textiles plant. They plan to be producing doors and windows by June, 2024.