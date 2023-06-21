COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dr. Asante’ Hilts is transitioning into a new role as CEO of Valley Healthcare System.

Recently, she sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams for this week’s Sunday Conversation. A seasoned healthcare professional, Hilts has been a passionate health administrator with over 13 years of community health experience.

Before taking over Valley Healthcare in January, Dr. Hilts was the District Program Manager position with the Georgia Department of Public Health overseeing public health programs for the 16 counties of the West Central Health District.

Hilts, a native of Rochester, N.Y., talks about her new job. But she also talks about the crime issue in Columbus, calling it an epidemic.