COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Earlier this week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed prominent criminal defense attorney Stacey Jackson as the new DA for the Chattahoochee Circuit.

WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams sat down with Jackson earlier this week to talk about the appointment. Chuck joins us now.

When Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Jackson the DA late Monday night, it took one of the top – if not the top – criminal defense attorney out of the defense game.

Jackson said the nearly 14 years he spent on the criminal defense side will be an advantage as he prepares cases for prosecution. But the top priority is hiring staff for an office that has been decimated. Former DA Mark Jones, now serving a one-year prison sentence for public corruption, fired many of the senior prosecutors when he took office in January 2021.

