COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County native Charlie Bailey is running to be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.

He is in a runoff on June 21 against former U.S. Congressman Kwanza Hall for the Democratic nomination. The winner of that runoff will face Republican Burt Jones in the November General Election.

Bailey talks about his endorsements, including from Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. He also talks about being a Democrat and having been raised in a Republican stronghold like Harris County.