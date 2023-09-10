COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp spent Thursday in Columbus holding a couple of political events, visiting Columbus State University and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

The governor also sat down for a Sunday Conversation with WRBL.

The wide-ranging 15-minute interview touched on a variety of topics. He talked about strong economic development successes throughout the state but specifically in Columbus with aerospace firm Pratt & Whitney and up and down West Georgia.

He talked about the Georgia racketeering law that is being used to prosecute former President Donald Trump and his allies. He also talked about how it is being used to prosecute a group that is protesting the building of a law enforcement training center in Metro Atlanta.