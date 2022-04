COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mercer University President Bill Underwood sat down in the News 3 studio with reporter Chuck Williams for a Sunday Conversation.

President Underwood talked about Mercer’s new reach into Columbus with the dedication of a Medical School along the banks of the Chattahoochee on Friday.

As Mercer pushes to train Georgians to practice medicine in Georgia’s underserved communities, the Columbus Med School will play a critical role in that.