COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus small business owner Joanne Cogle was elected to the city council on June 21.

Cogle will replace longtime Councilor Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, who is retiring when her term expires at the end of the year.

Cogle survived a four-person race for the seat, winning a runoff over businesswoman Lakeitha Ashe.

Cogle is a political newcomer and she talks about that and many other issues in this wide-ranging Sunday Conversation with News 3’s Chuck Williams. Cogle, who runs a downtown Crossfit gym and organizes races and endurance athletic events, will take office in January.