COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It seemed like the perfect time to catch up with Columbus-based Realtree founder and CEO Bill Jordan.

He has built from whole cloth an outdoor and apparel company that employs more than 60 people in Columbus and has a reach with sportsmen — and women — across the nation.

One of his fishing patterns was on the Ole Miss football helmets Saturday as his alma mater defeated Kentucky in dramatic fashion.

In this Sunday Conversation with WRBL’s Chuck Williams — obviously taped before Saturday’s win — Jordan talks about his company, Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin, and how this pattern ended up on the helmets.

“We met almost two, two and a half hours in his office just thinking about all of the possibilities and what it might mean to the school,” Jordan said. “… We didn’t know if it was going to work or not. But Kiffin said, when I was at Southern California, we lost kids to Oregon because of their helmets and uniforms. I want Ole Miss to become the Oregon of the South.”