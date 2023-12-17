COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL co-anchor Teresa Whitaker will be inducted into the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall on Fame in March.

As part of the Class of 2024, the association is honoring Whitaker for nearly four decades of work at WRBL. She has spent the last 25 years on the desk with co-anchor Phil Scoggins.

Last week, Whitaker sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams for a Sunday Conversation to discuss her career and much more.

Part 1

Part 2

Teresa started her career with News 3 in 1987, as a production assistant. Eventually, she and Phil became an anchor team in the late 90’s.

She’s reported on a wide variety of stories from general news, to elections, crime, and health matters.

Teresa and four others — Lorenzo “Lo” Jelks, WSB-TV in Atlanta, Kim Gusby, WSAV-TV in Savannah, John Wetherbee, Georgia News Network, Lee Burger, WBHF-AM in Cartersville will also be inducted on March 22, in Atlanta.