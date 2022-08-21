COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Second Congressional District covers a large section of southwest and middle Georgia.

The district has been represented by Democratic Congressman Sanford Bishop for 30 years. He’s back on the ballot this November seeking his 16th term.

Bishop is being challenged by Thomasville Republican Chris West, a developer and attorney.

The district has been redrawn, and while still leading Democratic, it is a much more balanced district than it has been in the last 10 years.

It includes parts of Columbus and Macon as it runs over to the Alabama line and down to Florida line.

Bishop was also a guest on The Chuck Williams Show, a WRBL podcast. You can listen on this link.

Bishop recently sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams for a Sunday Conversation. West interview last month.