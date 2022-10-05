COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — No chance of rain for the upcoming week with only a few fair-weather clouds possible as we look ahead to the weekend. However, we will start to see even more sunshine by Saturday as a dry front moves through Saturday morning clearing up any clouds we will have. This front will also bring even drier conditions with dew points dropping into the 30s. Our winds will remain breezy over the next few days with wind gusts near 15 mph into next week. For our extended forecast, things will remain dry well into October, but we may start to see a break in this pattern by mid-October when our chances of rain will increase slightly.

Temperatures will start to warm up over the next few days, rising into the upper 80s by Friday. However, with the cool dry front on Friday, temperatures will cool back down into the lower 80s and even the upper 70s in some counties for this weekend and into the beginning of next week. Our morning lows will stay in the 50s as we head into the next week.