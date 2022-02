COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -- Get out and enjoy the spring-like weather before cooler temperatures invade again for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will soar into the 70s for a good majority of the region as cloud coverage increases throughout the day ahead of a frontal boundary that will arrive Sunday morning.

This frontal boundary will not be bringing any rainfall to our area as it moves through; however, braces yourselves for a region of cooler and sub-freezing readings my Monday morning. Sunday afternoon will be quite chilly as temperatures struggle to warm behind the front. Upper 20s will be likely on Valentine's Day morning and highs only reaching the mid 50s.