COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Political Action Committee supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has brought its efforts into rural southwest Georgia.

The committee, 34N22, is holding a grocery giveaway in Preston, a Webster County community less than an hour southeast of Columbus. The giveaway is Thursday, July 28.

“With inflation at a 40-year high, rural communities across Georgia are being hit hardest—and it’s a direct result of Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock’s disastrous policies. Raphael Warnock went to D.C. and left rural Georgians—particularly African-Americans—in the dust,” said Stephen Lawson, a Republican political consultant and the 34N22 spokesperson. “34N22 is going into the counties, communities, and rural areas Warnock has left behind to offer a better, brighter alternative in Herschel Walker, who will fight for all of us to lower costs at the grocery store and the gas pump, create more high-quality jobs, reduce crime in our streets, and get our country back on track.”

Walker is facing Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November General Election. Warnock lost Webster County in the 2020 Senate runoff against Sen. Kelly Loeffler, 56 to 44 percent.

The group is giving away $50 vouchers at Adams Food Center on Hamilton Street. Along with the vouchers, they are giving people pro-Walker campaign literature.

The super PAC, which by rules can act on a candidate’s behalf but is not allowed to coordinate its effort with the candidate or campaign, has done this before. 34N22 gave away $10,000 in gas vouchers in early June in Atlanta.

Lawson tells WRBL the plan is to give away $10,000 in grocery vouchers in Preston.