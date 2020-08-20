Super Soaker toys recalled due to lead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hasbro, Inc. is recalling about 52,900 Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 sold at Target because of the presence of lead.

The company says the decorative sticker on the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The company warns that lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse reactions, though no injuries or incidents have been reported. 

Consumers are being advised to immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund. 

Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.

“Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster. The toys were sold at target from March 2020 to July 2020 and made in India.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 87° 71°

Friday

83° / 70°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 83° 70°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 70°

Sunday

85° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 85° 72°

Monday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 88° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Wednesday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 87° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

78°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
78°

77°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

72°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

75°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories