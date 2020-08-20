Super Soaker toys recalled due to lead

Hasbro, Inc. is recalling about 52,900 Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 sold at Target because of the presence of lead.

The company says the decorative sticker on the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.

The company warns that lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse reactions, though no injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers are being advised to immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund.

Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.

“Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster. The toys were sold at target from March 2020 to July 2020 and made in India.