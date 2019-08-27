Superintendent says Chambers Co. School open houses will continue despite parents’ pleas to cancel

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala, (WRBL) – Chambers County School Superintendent announces public open houses at school will continue as planned, despite numerous parents voicing safety concerns for their children as well as teachers and staff. One parent tells News 3 if the open houses aren’t cancelled, she will pull her child from the system.

Chambers County Superintendent Kelli Hodge emailed a response to News 3 this morning, saying the open houses will continue while explaining safety protocol.

“The Chambers County School District announced last week that a series of open house events will be held at individual school facilities beginning next month which will include access to classrooms during student instructional times. Since then, several comments through social media sites have questioned the security of these activities,” Superintendent Hodge said in Tuesday morning statement.

Courtney Wood’s post advocating against the open houses has been shared more than 100 times since posted Tuesday morning.

One public social media post from concerned parent Courtney Wood has been shared more than 100 times since she posted her thoughts Tuesday morning.

Wood’s entire post is shared verbatim below:

“I have debated posting this…But, I have had this on my heart since the day I saw the news articles posted. I am going to be completely transparent in this matter because my only goal is make sure parents are aware. My intentions are not to create any negativity with the school system. Please know we took all of our concerns to them before I ever thought about social media. It got us no where… So, here we are… Label me over dramatic if you want but I just want to ensure our teachers and students safe.

Last week, Valley Times News posted an article about a “county wide open house.” Each school in Chamber’s County has a date assigned where the general public will be allowed into the school while students are present. Further, what unsettled me was the emphasis on, “We encourage everyone who possibly can to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.” And here is why…As a parent, it is our job to protect our children. During the school year, we entrust the school system to fulfill our role in our absence. We fill out paper work galore on who can and can not have access to our children. I.E. School pickup and emergency contacts. Yet, we are going to allow complete strangers who do not have any affiliation with our students, teachers, or community to have direct access to our classrooms while our teachers and students are there. From there the questions overflowed..

1. Child Privacy…Did anyone stop to think about the many foster/adopted children in our school systems? How do you protect these children from biological family members seeking them out… I have people in our immediate family that are not allowed around my own children. How do we safe guard that?

2. Pedophiles… Enough said on that topic… Without background check requirements we are giving them a “golden ticket.”

3. Schools at risk of future threats… Anyone has access to this information… Including those sick individuals who sit around on Google looking for ways to cause harm to others.. School shootings are not that farfetched. Especially when you are openly giving someone the opportunity to view your school layouts and safety protocols… They can always sit on that attained information and “strike” at a later date.

I don’t have all of the answers, but there has to be a better/safer way. For so many children, school is a safe place for them and I want to keep it that way! I am praying for the many teachers and staff as you guys delegate this situation. I know many of you are just as unsettled by this as we are. You should be able to focus on your lesson plans and not have to worry about things like this. But, in today’s times.. You can never be too careful. Teachers, I thank each and every single one of you for the love and protection you give our children on a daily basis. This sends chills down my spine, but I know many of you are willing to defend and protect our children by all means necessary if a day like that ever came. For that, I could never show enough gratitude! Parents, if you share any of these concerns or have some of your own, please let them be heard. These are our children and teachers. So many times we are the only voices they have! “

Wood also shared Superintendent Kelli Hodge’s e-mail in the post: hodgek@chambersk12.org

News 3 reached out to Dr. Kelli Hodge, who emailed us a statement Tuesday morning.

“The safety of our students has been, and always will be, our top priority,” said school superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “We announced these events more than a month in advance to ensure that every possible precaution was in place regarding student safety.”

Father Michael Cardiel shared his concerns with News 3 about the safety of his son during the open houses.

“As a father, to a very friendly, child that just started school. I want to know who will protect my son in the ungodly event that someone wants to cause harm. We, as parents, feel somewhat safe with our children in school because we know that the teachers are screened. You expect any parent to feel safe when you are opening the doors to the general public for what ever reason? Parents had to find out via Facebook that you as a school system are putting our children at unnecessary risks. My child will make a friend out of anyone, who is going to stop a pervert from touching my son? Why would anyone think this is a great idea? You are giving opportunity for endless terrible situations to occur, you are letting someone with ill intent come in and study and prey on our children and I will not stand for it. I no longer feel my child is safe in a chambers county school because of this and my child will be pulled and my other children will not attended unless something smart is done. It’s sad enough that every parent is scared to death when we see something terrible happen at a school, let’s be smart and not allow it in ours,” said Michael Cardiel.

Superintendent Hodge said all individuals wishing to participate in the school tours will be escorted by administrative staff members and other volunteers during the entire time they are on campus. They will also be subject to a pre-registration process and must be able to produce a photo I.D.

“No one will be involved in this process without us knowing who they are, where they’re from, or who they represent,” Hodge added. “There will be no interaction with the students whatsoever. This will be a time of heavily supervised observation only.”

Hodge says the open house activities were designed to create a different type of experience for people interested in visiting a school classroom during instructional time, to witness first-hand their public education system in action.

“There are exciting things going on every day in each of our schools, including innovative approaches to teaching by an excellent staff of educators,” said Hodge. “Many businesses and organization throughout our community have graciously provided various forms of support to enhance the learning experience for our students. The open house activities will allow these local stakeholders to see the results of their investment.”

Alexis Robinson shared her opinion on the open houses, saying she does not approve and will pull her student from the school system if the open houses are allowed to continue.

“As a mother of a student who attends one of these “open house” list of schools, I’d like to say that I do not approve. No one thought about even asking the parents what they thought about COMPLETE strangers being around our children!

With all of the school shootings that have happened in the past, why are we just opening doorways for this to happen here in chambers county?

These ppl who come in to “observe teachers teaching in a classroom setting” will be able to study the exits/entrances of the schools, study our children, get to know them and their names! And have an easy escape if they were to want to cause harm! My son, who is in Pre-K would more than likely go to someone who he has seen in his class, and knows him by name than someone he isn’t familiar with, and someone who doesn’t know his name… Same applies for I’m sure any child in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL!!! This “open house” should have been taken up with the parents, and should have been voted on and not randomly thrown about lightly! What exactly does Mrs. Hodge have in mind to keep our children safe if a disaster were to occur bc of this? How will she stop someone (some in my very own family) that I do not allow my son around at home, from seeing him and having his schedule? And what about the days not set up for this “open house”? If a predator were to come during the “open house” days, and learn all of our kids schedules (when they’re going to lunch, walking outside to P.E. Etc) they could easily cause harm on days this “open house” isn’t going on. I’m hoping Mrs.Hodge will have a change of mind, and reconsider this “open house”… If she doesn’t, my child will no longer be a student,” shared Robinson.

Hodge said invitations are being sent to the district’s Partners in Education and other business, church, and civic groups. The first open house will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at Eastside Elementary School in LaFayette, beginning at 9 a.m. CDT.

News 3 will continue to follow this story, but for now it appears the open houses will continue as planned.