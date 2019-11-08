Superior Court Clerk, other offices to hold Criminal History Summit

The Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk is hosting a criminal history summit. The summit will provide the public with free one-on-one consultations with a few attorneys about the participants’ criminal record.

The summit will be held on November 21st at the Government Center, from 10a-2p on the 11th floor.

The Clerk’s office has partnered with the Solicitor General’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office to hold the event. State and Superior Court Judges have offered courtroom space for the event. The Columbus Police Department is waiving the $20 dollar criminal record fee for participants.

Registration is required for those with a criminal history background.

Superior Court Clerk Danielle Forte says there are over 2 million Georgians who face roadblocks when it comes to trying to further their lives.

“The purpose of this summit is to educate those with a criminal record so they know what options they have reference to their own personal record. The goal is to do this the first time, fine-tune it and have it on a periodic basis,” says Forte.

She says this is her way of giving back to the community. She’s partnered with Attorney Jennifer Dunlap of Second Chance Law Firm.

Space is limited. Registration ends on November 15.

For more information, click here .