‘Superspreader’ billboard takes aim at Trump ahead of Des Moines rally

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Supporters who attend President Donald Trump’s rally at the Des Moines International Airport on Wednesday will be greeted by a massive billboard taking aim at his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The billboard, which was paid for by the group Rural America 2020, is located across from the airport. It reads, “Trump COVID Superspreader Event” and features an arrow pointing toward the airport.

The president and Gov. Kim Reynolds have pushed Iowans to go to the event, while Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie has expressed concern about the potential for a COVID-19 case surge.

The sign comes in the wake of the president’s own recovery from COVID-19. Several members of his administration, who attended an event at the White House to announce Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for the Supreme Court also tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump’s visit to Iowa’s capital city comes 20 days before the presidential election. His Wednesday event is being held at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are required.

The Trump campaign says it will take eventgoers’ temperature while handing out masks and requiring them to be worn.