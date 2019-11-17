Supporters gather at Fort Benning Road gate for day 3 School of the Americas Protest

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) School of the Americas held a commemorative gathering this morning in Columbus near the Fort Benning Road gate.

Columbus Police Department estimated between 300 to 350 people came to the SOA Protest. Supporters came together sharing powerful messages to pay tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Central American University Massacre.

Today a Walk of Peace following a procession with music was given to showcase the unity amongst strangers.

Folks say today was all about having a positive spirit while honoring the lives that were lost with a cross.

“The crosses represent a person that has been killed as a result of the military station. You see a lot of the shrouds and coffins this portion of the day to honor and remember the victims we lost because of this military station,” says Devora Gonzalez, School of the Americas organizer.

Columbus Police Department says there were no reported incidents or injuries during the SOA protest.

Gonzalez says SOA will keep fighting to let their voices be heard until the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, also known as WHINSEC, is shut down.