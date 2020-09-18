Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, has died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 69°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 83° 69°

Saturday

76° / 59°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 59°

Sunday

77° / 57°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 57°

Monday

74° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 74° 55°

Tuesday

73° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 73° 57°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 62°

Thursday

76° / 64°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 76° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
72°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories