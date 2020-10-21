Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was trustee at private school with anti-gay policies

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the third day of her confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 14, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom.

The policies that discriminated against LGBTQ people and their children were in place for years at Trinity Schools Inc., which is affiliated with the insular community People of Praise.

The Associated Press spoke with more than two dozen people who said the community’s teachings have been consistent for decades, holding that homosexuality is an abomination against God, sex should occur only within marriage, and marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

The Senate is on track to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court by Monday, charging toward a rare weekend session as Republicans push past procedural steps to install President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 67°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 83° 67°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Friday

81° / 66°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 81° 66°

Saturday

82° / 64°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 82° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 84° 65°

Monday

84° / 65°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

82°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

11 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories