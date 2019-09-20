Surprise Auburn High School Homecoming proposal celebrates fairytale friendship

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A sweet chapter in a fairytale friendship unfolded inside an Auburn High School classroom on Friday as a handsome young man asked a lovely young lady to the Homecoming dance.

Will Solomon and Katherine DeBrunner have been friends since they began attending school together at Auburn Junior High.

Will graduated from Auburn High School in 2017 and is a junior at nearby Auburn University. Kat is attending Auburn High and most every Friday, Will comes to visit her at her school.

Kat’s mom shared her feelings about Will and her daughter’s friendship with WRBL News 3.

“He and Kat have been friends since Kat was in junior high when his mom was one of Kat’s paraprofessionals. Will is in college now and has maintained a very sweet friendship with Kat and visits her fairly often. He’s helped her play miracle league baseball, visited with her after her scoliosis surgery, and has just been an all-around amazing friend,” shared Kat’s mom Karla DeBrunner.

This Friday, Will paid an extra special visit to Kat. With flowers in hand and a poster inviting her to attend the Homecoming dance with him. Kat enthusiastically said “yes!”

It’s fitting Kat was wearing a “Be Inspired” shirt, because that’s exactly how their friendship makes us feel.

Everyone in Mrs. Cain’s class appreciates Will’s consistent kindness with Kat and all of the students in special education at Auburn High School.

We hope Will and Kat have an amazing time at the Homecoming dance on Saturday night. WRBL News 3 looks forward to sharing pictures of them all dressed up.