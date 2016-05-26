Survey finds some common signs of asthma are overlooked

FORT MITCHELL, Ala.- Asthma is one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases in the United States.

A new survey from National Jewish Health finds many adults don’t even realize they have it. It finds most people know that wheezing and shortness of breath are symptoms of asthma but barely half know that trouble sleeping is a warning sign of adult-onset asthma. Only slightly more realize that chest pain and persistent cough are symptoms.

“It’s probably more than half the time that they don’t have the traditional symptoms, or they don’t have all the symptoms so it’s not as straightforward,” said Dr. David Beuther of National Jewish Health.

Some of the common triggers of asthma for both children and adults include allergies, exercise, cold air and smoke or pollution.