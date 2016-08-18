Survey: Georgia among the worst states in which to have a baby

LAGRANGE, Ga. – August is generally considered to be one of the most popular months for babies born in the U.S.

But a survey by WalletHub, the personal finance website found Georgia ranked at the bottom in some key areas.

“Georgia was one of the worst states to have a baby in, we don’t mean to raise a child by an means, we mean really having a baby, everything from delivery budget to health care to the overall baby friendliness, Georgia was in the bottom five here,” said WalletHub Analyst, Jill Gonzalez.

The survey, 2016 best and worst states to have a baby ranked Georgia 47th overall. Georgia scored low in infant mortality, low birth weight, and pre-term births.

Pediatrician Torey Harden says it’s about the availability of resources.

“In terms of like our population in Georgia, we actually have fewer doctors versus some of those other groups that are ranked higher in the survey. So in that respect it’s not surprising,” said Dr. Harden of West Georgia Physicians.

For every 1,000 babies born, six will die, but in Georgia seven will die. According to the CDC, the most common reasons for infant deaths are birth defects, prematurity, SIDS, maternal complications of pregnancy, and infant injuries.

Alabama ranked 49th overall in the survey. Vermont topped the list.

For the full report on the survey, read it here : https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-to-have-a-baby/6513/