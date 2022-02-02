Survey states Americans expected to spend $208 on their significant other this Valentine’s Day, up 44%

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples were in quarantine. Now, roughly two years later, this year Valentine’s Day is bigger than ever.

In 2022, couples are expected to spend 44 percent more than last year on their significant other. And nearly 4 in 10 couples are planning a romantic restaurant date, based on a new LendingTree survey of nearly 2,100 Americans.

Couples who are short on cash and can’t buy their loved ones gifts are turning to credit cards. Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at Lending Tree said, “more than likely it is because if inflation, which is making everything more expensive – plus, since it’s a vaccinated Valentine’s Day this year, people feel more comfortable going out.”

“They’re spending on dining out, shows, and other typical Valentine’s Day trappings that they might have shied away from the past couple of years,” said Schulz.

When it comes to who’s spending the most, it tends to be couples who are in one-to-two-year relationships. Engaged couples were planning to spend $322 while married couples plan to spend $219, according to the survey.

This year, 30 percent of Americans anticipate relying on their credit cards to pay for Valentine’s Day gifts and outings, meaning paying interest on that spending, too. Among those who think they’ll take on debt, 43% plan to hide it from their significant other.

“Hiding debt from your partner is a bad idea,” says Schulz. “The more open and honest you are about your finances, the more you can work together to fix them.”

He added it’s important to know your partner — and don’t let the spending get too out of hand.

“Some folks will be so dazzled by the gift that they won’t mind the debt. Others might be so put off by the price and the debt that they wouldn’t be able to enjoy the gift,” Schultz said.

If money is tight, you don’t have to skip V-day altogether. LendingTree has some ways to trim your spending without sacrificing romance. LendingTree also said here are some of the tips to celebrate without breaking the break: