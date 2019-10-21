Suspect arrested in 32nd Avenue double murder

Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the 32nd Avenue double homicide.

Police arrested 19-year-old Rayshondre Tarver and charged him with two counts of felony murder.

On October 7, 2019 around 11:00 p.m. police responded to the 200 block of 32nd Avenue in reference to a person being injured. When officers arrived, they discovered two people, later identified as Montrell Dequan Johnson and Terreon Deonte Joseph, dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims appear to have been walking down 32nd avenue when they were confronted by a gunman.

Tarver’s Preliminary Hearing will be Thursday October 24, 2019 at 0900 Hours in Recorder’s Court.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the murders of JOHNSON & JOSEPH to please contact Sgt. DEXTER WYSINGER at dwysinger@columbusga.org or 706-225-4469.