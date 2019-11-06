Suspect arrested in armed Suntrust bank robbery

Phenix City police have arrested a suspect in the armed bank robbery at Suntrust near 13th street.

Dontrell Scott, 26, was arrested shortly after committing the capital crime.

According to a statement from Phenix City police, an anonymous caller advised Phenix city dispatch that a male subject fitting the description of the robbery suspect was observed near the area of 16th Ave and 280 bypass.

Law enforcement officers made contact with the suspect in the parking lot of Ask D audio.

The subject was able to be identified and confirmed as the offender by assistance from local and federal agencies.

An investigation is still underway way.

Further details will be released later.

