ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Police say they’ve arrested a suspect nearly eight months after a 17-year-old boy was gunned down at an Atlanta swimming pool.

Police said late Wednesday that 19-year-old Fernando Leanthony Felton has been charged with murder.

The July 24 shooting that killed Jakari Dillard led to the temporary closure and then the addition of metal detectors at some of Atlanta’s public swimming pools.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a police fugitive unit and federal officers found and apprehended Felton in East Point.

He was being held at the Fulton County Jail. It wasn’t known early Thursday whether he has an attorney who could be reached for comment.